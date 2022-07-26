Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $574,844,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

NYSE MA opened at $344.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $334.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

