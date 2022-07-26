Berenberg Bank Lowers Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target to GBX 640

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 640 ($7.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.10% from the stock’s previous close.

AUY stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 390 ($4.70). The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.40 ($6.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,000.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 391.07.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

