Berenberg Bank Lowers Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target to GBX 640

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 640 ($7.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Yamana Gold Price Performance
AUY stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 390 ($4.70). The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.40 ($6.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,000.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 391.07.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.