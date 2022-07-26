Bfsg LLC Acquires New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

