Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 5,788 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.54.

PLD stock opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.