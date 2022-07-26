Bfsg LLC Sells 78 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,964,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.78 and a 200 day moving average of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

