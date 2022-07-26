B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. B&G Foods comprises 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 369.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 629,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 3,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,177. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.