Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $70,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.7 %

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.17.

TECH stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,368. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.85 and a 200 day moving average of $387.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

