BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0002

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $38,019.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00257719 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00095784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00070484 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,411,538,287 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars.

