BitMart Token (BMX) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitMart Token (BMX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. BitMart Token has a total market capitalization of $33.79 million and $2.36 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMart Token coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitMart Token has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,883.08 or 0.99920229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BitMart Token Coin Profile

BitMart Token (BMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange. BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitMart Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

