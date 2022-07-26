BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 40,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 368,642 shares.The stock last traded at $21.53 and had previously closed at $22.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,445,000 after acquiring an additional 139,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 80,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

