BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Increased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $636.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $624.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $697.58.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

