BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

