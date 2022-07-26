BLink Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, BLink has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One BLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $350,272.64 and $371.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,110.77 or 1.00009269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00125698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00029786 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BLink

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.