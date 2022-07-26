BlitzPick (XBP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83,842.59

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One BlitzPick coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $83,842.59 and $50.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlitzPick alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

BlitzPick Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlitzPick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlitzPick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.