BlitzPredict (XBP) Tops One Day Volume of $5,799.00

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $808,819.28 and $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1.

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

