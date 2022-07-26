BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.96. 69,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,131. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.32. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$13.25 and a 12-month high of C$16.10.

