BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZWB traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.82. 159,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,172. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.12.

