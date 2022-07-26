BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (ZWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF stock traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$26.15. 23,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,566. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$24.50 and a 12 month high of C$35.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.42.

