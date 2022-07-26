BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZWU stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.80. The company had a trading volume of 132,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,486. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.07. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a one year low of C$12.14 and a one year high of C$13.88.

