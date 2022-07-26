BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:ZEB traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.46. 671,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,561. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$32.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.60.

