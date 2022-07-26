BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ZRE)

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of TSE ZRE traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.34. 13,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,768. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.87. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a one year low of C$22.00 and a one year high of C$28.80.

