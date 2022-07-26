BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of TSE:ZWH traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$20.90. 21,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.92. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a one year low of C$19.84 and a one year high of C$23.90.

