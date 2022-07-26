Boson Protocol Trading Down 14.5% This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.37 million and $917,268.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00204950 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008501 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.44 or 0.00551795 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,804,514 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

