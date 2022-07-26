Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. Boston Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.48-7.53 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.33. 1,450,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,299. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.28. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.85.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 23.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 75.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
