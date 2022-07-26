Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. Boston Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.48-7.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.33. 1,450,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,299. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.28. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 23.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 75.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

