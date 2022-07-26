Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,445 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 2.5% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

