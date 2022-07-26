Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,806 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 523,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.7% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,023,000 after buying an additional 1,126,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

