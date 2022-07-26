Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,532 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBM opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.