Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Buys 947 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 84,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 199,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,373,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,869,000 after acquiring an additional 85,782 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

