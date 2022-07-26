Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 1.9% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1,812.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE FNV opened at $125.79 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $122.38 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

