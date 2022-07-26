Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises approximately 2.9% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $227.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

