Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,611 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,611 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWM. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 132,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

