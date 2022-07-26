Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.36-$1.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.36-1.40 EPS.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
Further Reading
