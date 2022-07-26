Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.36-$1.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.36-1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

