Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.36-$1.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

BDN opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $14.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.