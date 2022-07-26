Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE:BRE opened at C$13.88 on Tuesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$17.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.43 million for the quarter.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

