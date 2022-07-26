BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $785.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.14 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 111,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 91,960 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 213,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

