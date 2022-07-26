Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 15th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 112.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.5%.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward bought 31,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,322.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 113,452 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 387,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,435,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 90.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

BRMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

