Brokerages Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target at $19.27

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Citigroup lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of ONEM opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 623.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 262,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,745,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,129 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

