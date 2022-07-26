Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Price Target at $407.50

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $407.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $406.23 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $340.71 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,430,827. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

