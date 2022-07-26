Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.7 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after acquiring an additional 284,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 189.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brown & Brown by 141.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

