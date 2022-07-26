Bruush Oral Care Inc. Prices IPO at $5.20-$7.20 Per Share (BRSH)

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is planning to raise $16 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, August 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,500,000 shares at $5.20-$7.20 per share.

In the last twelve months, Bruush Oral Care Inc. generated $2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $4.2 million. Bruush Oral Care Inc. has a market-cap of $37.7 million.

Aegis Capital served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This IPO is a unit offering. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to buy one share of common stock. This is a NASDAQ listing.) The company is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. (Incorporated in British Columbia) Founded in 2018 by Chief Executive Officer Aneil Manhas, a former investment banker and private equity investor turned entrepreneur, we are an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products because it is our belief that high-quality oral care products should be more accessible. We are an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. We focus our marketing efforts on recruiting consumers between 18 and 45 years of age and currently using a manual toothbrush and convincing them that there has never been a more compelling opportunity to upgrade to an electric brush. Through our website, consumers can purchase a Brüush starter kit (the “Brüush Kit”), which includes: (i) the Brüush electric toothbrush (the “Brüush Toothbrush”); (ii) three brush heads; (iii) a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter; and (iv) a travel case. We also sell the brush heads separately, which come in a three-pack (the “Brüush Refill”) and can be purchased on a subscription basis, where the customer will automatically receive a Brüush Refill every six months (the “Subscription”). We consider a Subscription to be active (an “Active Subscription”) until it is either cancelled by the customer or terminated due to payment failure (for example, a lost or expired credit card). Later this calendar year, we plan to expand our portfolio with the launch of several new subscription-based consumable oral care products, including toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, a whitening pen, as well as an electric toothbrush designed for kids. As an e-commerce business, our website – www.bruush.com – accounts for the majority of our sales. We also sell through Amazon and have commercial agreements with some third-party retailers, including Indigo, Harry Rosen, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters, who all sell our products on their websites under a drop-ship arrangement. We are not dependent on any one of these third-party commercial agreements. **Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for the fiscal year (nine months) ended Oct. 31, 2021. (Note: Bruush Oral Care Inc. disclosed terms for its IPO in an F-1/A filing dated July 21, 2022: 2.47 million units at $5.20 to $7.20 each to raise $15.31 million.) “.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. was founded in 2018 and has 7 employees. The company is located at 30 Wellington Street West, 5th Floor Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E2 Canada and can be reached via phone at (844) 427-8774 or on the web at https://www.bruush.com/.

