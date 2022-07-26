Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Down 6.5%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $141.02 and last traded at $141.93. 9,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 904,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.
Burlington Stores Stock Down 6.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
