Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Down 6.5%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $141.02 and last traded at $141.93. 9,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 904,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 6.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

