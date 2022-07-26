Bytes Technology Group plc (BYIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.40 on August 12th

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bytes Technology Group Stock Performance

LON BYIT opened at GBX 435.60 ($5.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bytes Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 386.80 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 588.50 ($7.09). The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3,313.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 430.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 454.17.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYIT. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group from GBX 650 ($7.83) to GBX 500 ($6.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.71) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.