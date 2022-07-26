Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $270,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 182.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

