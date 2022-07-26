Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.30 million. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.06-$4.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.10.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.06.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462,646.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462,646.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,534 shares of company stock worth $66,852,940 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,890,000 after buying an additional 344,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,430,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 939,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,453,000 after purchasing an additional 135,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

