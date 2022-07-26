Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.06-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.06-$4.12 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.10.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares in the company, valued at $192,462,646.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462,646.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 434,534 shares of company stock valued at $66,852,940. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.