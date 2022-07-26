Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.68. 10,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 543,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Caleres Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $908.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 5.94%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Caleres by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in shares of Caleres by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also

