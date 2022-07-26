Canaccord Genuity Group Trims AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Target Price to C$45.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOCIF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of AOCIF remained flat at $20.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

