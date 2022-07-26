Capreit (CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 15th

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a twelve month low of C$20.71 and a twelve month high of C$50.88.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$246.63 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Further Reading
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.