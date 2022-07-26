Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of CJ opened at C$7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.11. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.79 and a 52-week high of C$9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$174.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,536,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,978,461.04. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $579,100.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CJ shares. CIBC set a C$10.00 target price on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

