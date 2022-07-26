Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 453,624 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,028,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,169,000 after buying an additional 152,920 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,318,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

